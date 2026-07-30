Chili optics firm eyes $32 million expansion

A family-owned, photonics company in Chili is moving ahead with a $32 million expansion, officials announced Thursday.

Sydor Optics plans to construct a new 100,000-square-foot building at the company’s Jet View Drive location near the airport. The company expects to add 36 jobs over the next five years, while retaining 92.

The company has been in business more than 60 years, supplying custom-engineering and high-volume components to customers in the aerospace, biomedical, semiconductor, telecommunications and defense sectors.

New York state is providing $450,000 in tax credits linked to the jobs promise.

Sydor plans to be operating in its new facility by late 2027.