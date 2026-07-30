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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Puerto Rican Festival aims to reach younger Latinos, bridge generational gaps

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 30, 2026 at 2:20 PM EDT
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a bald man at left has a grey beard and is wearing a white t-shirt; a man at center has dark hair and a dark beard and is wearing a white polo shirt with a dark green collar; a balding man at right is wearing eyeglasses, a grey plaid blazer, a blue button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
1 of 2  — Orlando Ortiz and Jose Sandoval with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Orlando Ortiz and Jose Sandoval with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, July 30, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
Julio Sáenz, chief content officer for WXXI Public Media
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Julio Sáenz, chief content officer for WXXI Public Media
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WXXI News

Rochester's Puerto Rican Festival is back. The 56th annual celebration runs Thursday through Saturday, and organizers say they expect it to bring thousands of people to the city.

According to reporting by WXXI's Jose Sandoval, goals this year include reaching younger Latinos, educating children about Latino culture, and bridging gaps among generations.

We discuss it all — and preview the fest — with our guests.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams