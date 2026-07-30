Puerto Rican Festival aims to reach younger Latinos, bridge generational gaps
1 of 2 — Orlando Ortiz and Jose Sandoval with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Orlando Ortiz and Jose Sandoval with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, July 30, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Julio Sáenz.jpg
Julio Sáenz, chief content officer for WXXI Public Media
Provided image
Rochester's Puerto Rican Festival is back. The 56th annual celebration runs Thursday through Saturday, and organizers say they expect it to bring thousands of people to the city.
According to reporting by WXXI's Jose Sandoval, goals this year include reaching younger Latinos, educating children about Latino culture, and bridging gaps among generations.
We discuss it all — and preview the fest — with our guests.
In studio:
- Jose Sandoval, Latino communities reporter for WXXI News through Report for America
- Orlando Ortiz, president of the Rochester Puerto Rican Festival
- Julio Sáenz, chief content officer for WXXI Public Media