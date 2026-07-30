© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Puerto Rican Festival aims to reach younger Latinos, bridge generational gaps

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 30, 2026 at 2:41 AM EDT
A man spins a Puerto Rican flag during the Puerto Rican parade and festival on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Rochester.
Natasha Kaiser
/
WXXI News

12:00: Puerto Rican Festival aims to reach younger Latinos, bridge generational gaps

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' Examining Mamdani’s proposal for free public transit - in NYC and beyond

Rochester's Puerto Rican Festival is back. The 56th annual celebration runs Thursday through Saturday, and organizers say they expect it to bring thousands of people to the city. According to reporting by WXXI's Jose Sandoval, goals this year include reaching younger Latinos, educating children about Latino culture, and bridging gaps among generations. We discuss it all — and preview the fest — with our guests. In studio:

  • Jose Sandoval, Latino communities reporter for WXXI News through Report for America
  • Orlando Ortiz, president of the Rochester Puerto Rican Festival
  • Julio Sáenz, chief content officer for WXXI Public Media

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues with special rebroadcasts about the economy. In this episode, we ask what would happen if cities offered free public transit for anyone who wants to use it? New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wants to do just that. Economist Amit Batabyal examined some data to see what the impact would be — and the answers were not what many of his readers in the Rochester Beacon expected. We discuss what could happen if transit were free and widely accessible. Our guests:

  • Amit Batabyal, Ph.D., distinguished professor and the Arthur J. Gosnell Professor of Economics at RIT
  • Cody Donahue, co-executive director of Reconnect Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.