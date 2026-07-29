Bills open 2026 training camp in Pittsford

The countdown is over. NFL training camp has arrived.

The Buffalo Bills reported to camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford today.

The team will hold seven open practices to prepare for the 2026 season. The first was this morning. The remaining six are scheduled for July 30, and August 1, 3, 4, 6 and 7. Each practice session will start at 8:30 a.m.

The Bills are still striving for their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1993 season despite seven straight playoff appearances.

They begin the season with a new head coach and defensive coordinator.

Josh Allen was voted the NFL’s top quarterback by The Associated Press in a preseason survey.

WXXI News reporters contributed to this story.

