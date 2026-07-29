Amtrak service canceled between Albany and New York City due to flooding

As flooding rain pummels large swaths of the Northeast, Amtrak is canceling trains between Albany and New York City today due to "high water and debris on the tracks," Amtrak announced in an X post on Wednesday.

Amtrak expects the cancellation to last until at least 3 p.m.

"Track inspection personnel are onsite evaluating operating conditions to ensure the safety of our customers and employees," an Amtrak spokesperson said in a statement to WAMC.

Amtrak has made the following adjustments to its schedule for Wednesday, July 29:



Trains 280, 284, and 290 are terminating in Albany

Trains 281, 283, and 291 are originating in Albany

Train 63 is terminating in Rhinecliff

Trains 68, 69, 233, 234, 236, 238, and 240 are canceled

Customers can rebook their tickets for later Wednesday or another day at no cost, or cancel for a full refund. Train statuses are available on Amtrak's website.

The cancellations come as the Capital Region and Hudson Valley are hit with heavy rain and flash flooding. The National Weather Service issued flood watches for much of both regions that are expected to last until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Flash flood warnings were also issued for most of the Capital Region until Wednesday afternoon.