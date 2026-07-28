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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Bluegrass Ambassadors: How one band is bridging cultural divides through music

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 28, 2026 at 2:40 PM EDT
Four men holding instruments stand in front of microphones in a recording studio: a man far left has long brown hair and a brown beard, is wearing a grey plaid suit, white button-down shirt and red tie, and holding a mandolin; a man near left has a dark ponytail, is wearing a navy suit, blue button-down shirt and blue tie, and is holding an upright bass; a man near right has long dark hair and a dark beard, is wearing a grey suit, light blue button-down shirt and navy tie, and is holding a guitar; a man far right has long brown hair and is wearing a grey suit, lavender button-down shirt and purple floral tie, and is holding a banjo.
David Griffin
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WXXI News
Jake Howard, Jon Goldfine, Chris Dollar and Ben Wright on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, July 28, 2026
WXXI News

"Diplomacy isn't just for diplomats."

That's according to the bluegrass band, the Henhouse Prowlers. The band has traveled to more than two dozen nations through its non-profit arm, the Bluegrass Ambassadors.

The goal is to use the common language of music to promote cross-cultural collaborations, breakdown misconceptions and misunderstandings, and create a more empathetic world.

As the band passes through Rochester, they join us on "Connections" to discuss the impact of their work and to play some music.

In studio:

"Look Up to the Sky" and "Gospel in Review" appear courtesy of Dark Shadow Recording.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams