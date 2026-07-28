Bluegrass Ambassadors: How one band is bridging cultural divides through music

WXXI News

"Diplomacy isn't just for diplomats."

That's according to the bluegrass band, the Henhouse Prowlers. The band has traveled to more than two dozen nations through its non-profit arm, the Bluegrass Ambassadors.

The goal is to use the common language of music to promote cross-cultural collaborations, breakdown misconceptions and misunderstandings, and create a more empathetic world.

As the band passes through Rochester, they join us on "Connections" to discuss the impact of their work and to play some music.

In studio:



"Look Up to the Sky" and "Gospel in Review" appear courtesy of Dark Shadow Recording.