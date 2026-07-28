Bluegrass Ambassadors: How one band is bridging cultural divides through music
"Diplomacy isn't just for diplomats."
That's according to the bluegrass band, the Henhouse Prowlers. The band has traveled to more than two dozen nations through its non-profit arm, the Bluegrass Ambassadors.
The goal is to use the common language of music to promote cross-cultural collaborations, breakdown misconceptions and misunderstandings, and create a more empathetic world.
As the band passes through Rochester, they join us on "Connections" to discuss the impact of their work and to play some music.
In studio:
- Ben Wright, banjo and vocals for the Henhouse Prowlers
- Jon Goldfine, upright bass and vocals for the Henhouse Prowlers
- Jake Howard, mandolin and vocals for the Henhouse Prowlers
- Chris Dollar, guitar and vocals for the Henhouse Prowlers
"Look Up to the Sky" and "Gospel in Review" appear courtesy of Dark Shadow Recording.