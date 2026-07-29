12:00: Sen. Samra Brouk on the 2026-2027 NYS budget; the state of Black maternal health

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' How bad is the affordability crisis?

We’re joined by Senator Samra Brouk. It’s the latest in our series of conversations about New York’s 2026-2027 budget. The senator discusses a number of budget items, including funding for childcare and maternal health. Then, we are joined by a local clinician and a local doula, who weigh in on the state of Black maternal health. Our guests:



Sen. Samra Brouk, District 55

Phyllis Sharp, certified doula and owner of Royalty Birth Services

Tracy Renee Webber, DNP, director of the Midwifery Division at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Then in our second hour, “Connections Summer Sessions” continues with a look at the economy. In this special rebroadcast, economist Eric Morris joins us to break down recent trends in inflation, as well as trends in earnings. We explore the cost of housing, the cost of groceries, the cost of energy, and other factors that are creating deep frustration in the American people. Our guest:



Eric Morris, portfolio manager and staff economist for Alesco Advisors, LLC

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.