© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Sen. Samra Brouk on the 2026-2027 NYS budget; the state of Black maternal health

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 29, 2026 at 7:35 AM EDT
A smiling woman with curly black hair with her arms crossed in front of her chest. She is wearing a gold necklace, a pink top, and a blue blazer.
Provided
Samra Brouk

12:00: Sen. Samra Brouk on the 2026-2027 NYS budget; the state of Black maternal health

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' How bad is the affordability crisis?

We’re joined by Senator Samra Brouk. It’s the latest in our series of conversations about New York’s 2026-2027 budget. The senator discusses a number of budget items, including funding for childcare and maternal health. Then, we are joined by a local clinician and a local doula, who weigh in on the state of Black maternal health. Our guests:

  • Sen. Samra Brouk, District 55
  • Phyllis Sharp, certified doula and owner of Royalty Birth Services
  • Tracy Renee Webber, DNP, director of the Midwifery Division at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Then in our second hour, “Connections Summer Sessions” continues with a look at the economy. In this special rebroadcast, economist Eric Morris joins us to break down recent trends in inflation, as well as trends in earnings. We explore the cost of housing, the cost of groceries, the cost of energy, and other factors that are creating deep frustration in the American people. Our guest:

  • Eric Morris, portfolio manager and staff economist for Alesco Advisors, LLC

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.