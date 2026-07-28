© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ICE summons Wayne County farmworker facing removal

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published July 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM EDT
Dolores Bustamante hugs supporters before going for a scheduled check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in Buffalo. She had previously been ordered removed, but was arguing she had a path to legal residency, if given more time. ICE detained her, and she now faces deportation to her native Mexico.
Brian Sharp
/
WXXI News
Dolores Bustamante hugs supporters before going for a scheduled check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in Buffalo. She had previously been ordered removed, but was arguing she had a path to legal residency, if given more time. ICE detained her, and she now faces deportation to her native Mexico.

A Wayne County farmworker who made headlines earlier this year in her fight to avoid deportation received notice Monday evening to report to ICE.

Dolores Bustamante is due at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office on Wednesday morning in Buffalo.

Her case has focused attention on the plight of year-round farmworkers and the removal of longtime undocumented residents. She is a citizen of Mexico who fled gender-based violence in 2003 and made her home working on apple farms in upstate New York.

The 54-year-old grandmother and workers' rights advocate has been under a final removal order since 2018. But immigration authorities took no action until this spring.

Bustamante was detained back in April when she went for a check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in Buffalo. But a federal judge ordered her release a month later, finding that immigration officials had not provided her with proper notice.

Dolores Bustamonte, who received an immigration removal order in May 2018 and lost her appeal, is seeking an emergency stay while a motion to reopen her case is adjudicated. Her case was not considered a priority under the Biden administration but was later moved back onto the agenda under the Trump administration.
Local News
When Bustamante was called by ICE this spring, her lawyer told her not to go
Brian Sharp, Veronica Volk
Dolores Bustamonte is undeterred, and says she will show up: "It’s better to act correctly — even if it has consequences — because I’ll feel better about myself."

The judge ordered that the government must specify a reason to revoke her release and provide her written notice prior to detaining her again. And that she be given an informal interview, if detained, allowing her to respond to the reason stated in the notification.

She remains under a final removal order, “and will be removed accordingly,” the government’s lawyer had told the court. In her order, U.S. District Judge Meredith Vacca wrote: “To be clear, the Court's decision is not enjoining the government from lawfully executing the removal order against (Bustamante). The Court is simply saying that the government may only execute the removal order in accordance with the law.”

Bustamante received two weeks notice for the check-in back in April, compared to 36 hours for the check-in Wednesday. In the process of the spring detention, she lost her job and has not been able to work since being released, advocates said.

Asked about the intent and possible outcome of the check-in, an ICE spokesperson responded via email: "For operational security purposes, ICE does not disclose ongoing or future operations, or law enforcement plans, tactics, or strategies utilized during such operations.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Local News
Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp is WXXI's investigations and enterprise editor. He also reports on business and development in the area. He has been covering Rochester since 2005. His journalism career spans nearly three decades.
See stories by Brian Sharp