© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Bluegrass Ambassadors: How one band is bridging cultural divides through music 

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 28, 2026 at 8:58 AM EDT
A close up black and white photo of hands playing an electric guitar.
Eugene Sergeev/evannovostro
/
stock.adobe.com

12:00: Bluegrass Ambassadors: How one band is bridging cultural divides through music

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' An economist reviews his biases

"Diplomacy isn't just for diplomats." That's according to the bluegrass band, the Henhouse Prowlers. The band has traveled to more than two dozen nations through its non-profit arm, the Bluegrass Ambassadors. The goal is to use the common language of music to promote cross-cultural collaborations, breakdown misconceptions and misunderstandings, and create a more empathetic world. As the band passes through Rochester, they join us on "Connections" to discuss the impact of their work and to play some music. In studio:

  • Ben Wright, banjo and vocals for the Henhouse Prowlers
  • Jon Goldfine, upright bass and vocals for the Henhouse Prowlers
  • Jake Howard, mandolin and vocals for the Henhouse Prowlers
  • Chris Dollar, guitar and vocals for the Henhouse Prowlers

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues. This week's special rebroadcasts explore the state of the economy. The first year of the new Trump administration has been a chance to test a slew of economists’ conventional wisdom — on tariffs, on markets, on trade alliances. Kent Gardner has been an economist for decades, and we wanted to know: has anything in the past year surprised you? Has anything caused you to reconsider a long-held belief? Vice President Vance says economists are out-of-touch eggheads. We examine that claim, too, during this special rebroadcast. Our guest:

  • Kent Gardner, former chief economist at the Center for Governmental Research

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.