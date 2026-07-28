Here are the 13 books that made the Booker Prize longlist

This year's Booker Prize longlist, announced Tuesday, includes 13 books covering a wide range of genres, from thriller to dystopian sci-fi to love story.

Two previous winners have made the prestigious list again – Douglas Stuart, who won for Shuggie Bain in 2020, and Marlon James, who took the prize in 2015 for A Brief History of Seven Killings. Elizabeth Strout is on the list as a third-time nominee for her latest work The Things We Never Say. The longlist also includes three debut authors.

Mary Beard, chair of the Booker Prize 2026 judges, said in a statement: "Every writer on our longlist brilliantly musters the power of words on the page to take the reader to new places, to see old places from new angles, to change minds."

The Booker Prize is awarded each year to an author for a book published in English in the U.K. and/or Ireland between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30. The 2025 prize went to David Szalay for Flesh.

Six shortlisted authors will each receive £2,500, about $3,300. The winner of the prize, to be announced at a London ceremony on Nov. 9, will be awarded £50,000, a little more than $66,000.

Here is the full 2026 Booker Prize longlist:

The Shadow of the Object, Chloe Aridjis

Switzy, Emma Cline

Helen of Nowhere, Makenna Goodman

The End of Everything, M. John Harrison

The Disappearers, Marlon James

Black Bag, Luke Kennard

The Renovation, Kenan Orhan

May We Feed the King, Rebecca Perry

The Palm House, Gwendoline Riley

The Things We Never Say, Elizabeth Strout

John of John, Douglas Stuart

All Them Dogs, Djamel White

The Vivisectors, Missouri Williams

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