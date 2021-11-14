-
It will be the second and final eclipse of the year. West Coast night owls and East Coast early risers could catch the peak of the cosmic event.
-
The Biden administration oversaw one of the largest oil and gas lease sales in American history just days after pledging to take action on climate change at the international climate summit.
-
Police say officers responded to a shooting at a cookie shop at around 12:30 p.m. where Dolph, was pronounced dead at the scene.
-
Jurors spent 46 minutes reviewing two crucial videos — an FBI surveillance recording and footage shot from a drone. Rittenhouse's lawyers called again for a mistrial, this time over the drone video.
-
The former Trump adviser was indicted last week on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena.
-
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will appear in an HBO Max special next year celebrating the film franchise. Rowling will be featured in archival footage, but will not join in person.
-
Muhammad Aziz and Khalil Islam spent more than a half-century being thought of as murderers of one of the nation's most important Black leaders. Thursday their names will be cleared.
-
The crisis appears to be stoked by the leader of Belarus over the country's tensions with the bloc. Polish border guards have used water cannons and tear gas to turn back stone-throwing migrants.
-
"I want to give my side of the story," McMichael testified, saying the defendants chased Arbery because there had been break-ins in the area and at one point Arbery grabbed McMichael's shotgun.
-
Apple's new program will be available in the U.S. for certain iPhone models starting in early 2022. Customers can buy the parts and tools for DIY repair and recycle used parts in exchange for credit.