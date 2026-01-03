Photos: Aftermath of strikes in Venezuela

The U.S. captured Venezuela's leader Nicolás Maduro as part of a major military operation overnight that rocked the country's capital, Caracas.
The U.S. launched the operation in the middle of the night. The actions follows months of a military buildup in the region and repeated threats by President Trump against Maduro.
Here's a look at Venezuela and reactions from around the world.
Fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, is seen from a distance after a series of explosions in Caracas on Jan. 3, 2026.
Pedestrians run after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela.
Men watch smoke rising from a dock after explosions were heard at La Guaira port, Venezuela.
Concrete blocks block the highway leading from Simón Bolívar International Airport to Caracas in Maiquetía, Venezuela.
Civilians living inside Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, leave the place, in Caracas, after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.
Venezuelans living in Chile celebrate in Santiago, after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro after launching a "large scale strike" on Venezuela.
People line up outside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
A member of the National Guard stands guard at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, in Caracas.
Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro embrace in downtown Caracas, Venezuela.
A woman cries during a rally of supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026.
Pro-government armed civilians patrol in La Guaira, Venezuela after President Trump announced that President Nicolás Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country.
A member the National Guard stands guard at an entrance to Fuerte Tiuna in Caracas.