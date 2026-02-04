An economist reviews his biases
The first year of the new Trump administration has been a chance to test a slew of economists’ conventional wisdom — on tariffs, on markets, on trade alliances.
Kent Gardner has been an economist for decades, and we wanted to know: has anything in the past year surprised you? Has anything caused you to reconsider a long-held belief?
Vice President Vance says economists are out-of-touch eggheads. We examine that claim, too.
In studio:
- Kent Gardner, former chief economist at the Center for Governmental Research