© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

An economist reviews his biases

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 4, 2026 at 3:55 PM EST
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short grey hair and is wearing a beige sweater with multi-colored stripes; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a navy puffy vest over a white button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
Kent Gardner with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, February 4, 2026
WXXI News

The first year of the new Trump administration has been a chance to test a slew of economists’ conventional wisdom — on tariffs, on markets, on trade alliances.

Kent Gardner has been an economist for decades, and we wanted to know: has anything in the past year surprised you? Has anything caused you to reconsider a long-held belief?

Vice President Vance says economists are out-of-touch eggheads. We examine that claim, too.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams