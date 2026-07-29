Sen. Samra Brouk on the 2026-2027 NYS budget; the state of Black maternal health
1 of 2 — Samra Brouk with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Samra Brouk with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, July 29, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Phyllis Sharp and Tracy Renee Webber with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Phyllis Sharp and Tracy Renee Webber with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, July 29, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
We’re joined by Senator Samra Brouk. It’s the latest in our series of conversations about New York’s 2026-2027 budget.
The senator discusses a number of budget items, including funding for childcare and maternal health.
Then, we are joined by a local clinician and a local doula, who weigh in on the state of Black maternal health.
Our guests:
- Sen. Samra Brouk, District 55
- Phyllis Sharp, certified doula and owner of Royalty Birth Services
- Tracy Renee Webber, DNP, director of the Midwifery Division at the University of Rochester Medical Center