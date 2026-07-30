Morelle announces 850K for new optics lab at MCC

Monroe Community College will receive $850,000 in federal funding to establish a new Precision Optics Finishing Lab. It’s part of an effort to expand workforce development in the Rochester region’s optics and photonics industries.

House Rep. Joe Morelle announced the funding Thursday at MCC.

The new lab will be located in the college’s Advanced Technology Education Center and is scheduled to open in the fall of 2026.

MCC President Deanna R. Burt-Nanna said the investment will give students access to the same technologies used in the field.

“It will expand hands-on training opportunities and equip learners with critical skills, including optical coding processes that support everyday technologies from advanced manufacturing to semiconductor production,” she said.

The funding will be used to purchase and install equipment for the lab, including technology used in optical coating processes that support semiconductor and optics industries. College officials said the project will expand hands-on training opportunities.

Jason Brightful with the Optical Systems Technology Department said many students enter the program unaware of the industry and the opportunities it offers.

“They’re blown away,” he said. “Their minds are blown by the education, the skills that they're learning, and then they realize employers are coming to MCC to find them.”

Morelle said the investment will help strengthen Rochester's longstanding role as a center for optics and photonics innovation while preparing workers for jobs in high-demand fields.