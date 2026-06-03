Body of slain woman found in Yates County, Rochester police say

Rochester police said Wednesday that the body of a 29-year-old woman who they believe was killed on Austin Street in the city last month was found in Yates County.

Family members of Majesty Montgomery contacted police on May 7, saying that she was missing. An investigation led detectives the next day to a large piece of land in Yates County, where Montgomery's body was found buried several feet under.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide, but police did not release the cause.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.