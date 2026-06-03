From the classroom to the arena: Rochester students take on robotics challenges

WXXI News

Rochester City School District (RCSD) students are gearing up for a weekend of competition. The second annual RCSD Flower City Frenzy Robotics Competition will be held on Saturday at East High School.

In recent years, NPR has referred to robotics as a sport that builds the next generation of engineers. We talk with the students about the robots they've built, the skills they've learned, and how they hope to transfer their experiences beyond school walls, especially in the age of AI.

Our guests:

