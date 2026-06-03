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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

From the classroom to the arena: Rochester students take on robotics challenges

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published June 3, 2026 at 5:13 PM EDT
Five smiling people sit around a table in a radio talk studio: A young woman front left has shoulder-length curly black and blonde hair and is wearing glasses and a black hoodie with a red graphic; a young man front center has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a black hoodie with a red graphic, gray sweatpants, and black shoes; a man back left is bald and has a white beard and is wearing a light blue button-down shirt; a woman back center has long white hair and is wearing glasses, a purple t-shirt with a white Rochester Flower City logo; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing headphones, a blue button-down shirt, white linen pants, and sneakers
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(foreground) Charimar Colon, Daniel Newland, (background) Sheldon Cox and Vicki Robertson with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson on Wednesday, June 3, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
Five smiling people sit around a table in a radio talk studio: A young man front left has short black braids and is wearing a red hoodie, khaki pants, and white sneakers; a young man front center has a black mustache and is wearing a black hat with a red logo, a black hood, a red and black t-shirt with a red cat graphic, khaki pants, and white sneakers; a young man black left has short black hair and is wearing a red and black t-shirt with a red cat graphic; a woman back center has long white hair and is wearing glasses, a purple t-shirt with a white Rochester Flower City logo; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt, white linen pants, and sneakers
2 of 2  — Image (28).jpg
(foreground) Izaya Sandsan, Angel Rios, Noor Hussein, and Vicki Robertson with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, June 1, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
WXXI News

Rochester City School District (RCSD) students are gearing up for a weekend of competition. The second annual RCSD Flower City Frenzy Robotics Competition will be held on Saturday at East High School.

In recent years, NPR has referred to robotics as a sport that builds the next generation of engineers. We talk with the students about the robots they've built, the skills they've learned, and how they hope to transfer their experiences beyond school walls, especially in the age of AI.

Our guests:

  • Sheldon Cox, executive director of career and technical education at the Rochester City School District
  • Vicki Robertson, First Robotics mentor for the X-Cats at Wilson Magnet High School
  • Daniel Newland, senior at Padilla High School and member of the electrical/programming team for XQ Robotics
  • Charimar Colon, sophomore at Padilla High School and member of the mechanical/build team for XQ Robotics
  • Noor Hussein, senior at Joseph C. Wilson High School and a robot driver/software lead for the X-Cats
  • Angel Rios, sophomore at Joseph C. Wilson High School and a drive team coach and electrical lead for the X-Cats
  • Izaya Sandsan, sophomore at East High School and a robot builder and controller for the Crimson Jewels

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams