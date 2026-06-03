From the classroom to the arena: Rochester students take on robotics challenges
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(foreground) Charimar Colon, Daniel Newland, (background) Sheldon Cox and Vicki Robertson with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson on Wednesday, June 3, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
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(foreground) Izaya Sandsan, Angel Rios, Noor Hussein, and Vicki Robertson with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, June 1, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
Rochester City School District (RCSD) students are gearing up for a weekend of competition. The second annual RCSD Flower City Frenzy Robotics Competition will be held on Saturday at East High School.
In recent years, NPR has referred to robotics as a sport that builds the next generation of engineers. We talk with the students about the robots they've built, the skills they've learned, and how they hope to transfer their experiences beyond school walls, especially in the age of AI.
Our guests:
- Sheldon Cox, executive director of career and technical education at the Rochester City School District
- Vicki Robertson, First Robotics mentor for the X-Cats at Wilson Magnet High School
- Daniel Newland, senior at Padilla High School and member of the electrical/programming team for XQ Robotics
- Charimar Colon, sophomore at Padilla High School and member of the mechanical/build team for XQ Robotics
- Noor Hussein, senior at Joseph C. Wilson High School and a robot driver/software lead for the X-Cats
- Angel Rios, sophomore at Joseph C. Wilson High School and a drive team coach and electrical lead for the X-Cats
- Izaya Sandsan, sophomore at East High School and a robot builder and controller for the Crimson Jewels