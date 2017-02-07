Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Rochester mayoral candidate Rachel Barnhart
Former journalist Rachel Barnhart has joined the Rochester mayoral race.
We sit down with Barnhart to discuss her plans for Rochester, which include a 50-percent property tax cut. She says she's entering the race with the most detailed plans and ideas, along with a lifetime of experience in the city. She's the second official contender, alongside county legislator James Sheppard.