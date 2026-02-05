© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Rochester Black Heritage event series begins Thursday

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published February 5, 2026 at 10:07 AM EST

The city of Rochester and its Black Heritage Committee are kicking off their annual Black Heritage event series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with an evening of art, jazz, and food tasting.

The event is scheduled to take place in the atrium of City Hall, 30 Church St. Remarks will begin at 6 p.m. and there will also be work from local artists, offerings from local restaurants and caterers, and music from Paul Boutte and Roc Music.

The events continue throughout February, which is Black History Month, and into March and April. They include:

  • A gospel concert in the City Hall atrium at 11 a.m. on Feb. 11.
  • A concert by AKOMA and Voices of Thunder at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 141 Adams St.
  • A gospel concert in the City Hall atrium at noon on Feb. 24.
  • A panel discussion, “Celebrating 10 Years of Black History Past, Present and Future,” at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the City Hall atrium.
  • A Women’s Recognition ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on March 3 in City Council chambers in City Hall.
  • The Black Heritage Committee Gala on April 11 at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 E. Main St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 6:30 p.m.
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule