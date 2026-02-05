City of Rochester Black Heritage event series begins Thursday

The city of Rochester and its Black Heritage Committee are kicking off their annual Black Heritage event series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with an evening of art, jazz, and food tasting.

The event is scheduled to take place in the atrium of City Hall, 30 Church St. Remarks will begin at 6 p.m. and there will also be work from local artists, offerings from local restaurants and caterers, and music from Paul Boutte and Roc Music.

The events continue throughout February, which is Black History Month, and into March and April. They include:

