City of Rochester Black Heritage event series begins Thursday
The city of Rochester and its Black Heritage Committee are kicking off their annual Black Heritage event series at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with an evening of art, jazz, and food tasting.
The event is scheduled to take place in the atrium of City Hall, 30 Church St. Remarks will begin at 6 p.m. and there will also be work from local artists, offerings from local restaurants and caterers, and music from Paul Boutte and Roc Music.
The events continue throughout February, which is Black History Month, and into March and April. They include:
- A gospel concert in the City Hall atrium at 11 a.m. on Feb. 11.
- A concert by AKOMA and Voices of Thunder at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 141 Adams St.
- A gospel concert in the City Hall atrium at noon on Feb. 24.
- A panel discussion, “Celebrating 10 Years of Black History Past, Present and Future,” at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the City Hall atrium.
- A Women’s Recognition ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on March 3 in City Council chambers in City Hall.
- The Black Heritage Committee Gala on April 11 at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, 123 E. Main St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 6:30 p.m.