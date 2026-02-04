© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Award-winning composer Adolphus Hailstork on art, politics, and social change

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 4, 2026 at 4:52 PM EST
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has long dark braids and is wearing a blue patterned button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a navy puffy vest over a white button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
1 of 2  — Lee Wright with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Lee Wright with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, February 4, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair and a grey beard wears glasses, a black bow tie, white button down shirt and black jacket.
2 of 2  — Adolphus Hailstork
Adolphus Hailstork
Provided
WXXI News

As our nation navigates turbulent times, what can artists do to effect change?

Award-winning composer and Rochester native Adolphus Hailstork has been outspoken about this question, especially when it comes to injustices against African Americans.

"These are the tragedies and triumphs of a people who have been beaten up for 400 years. Does anyone speak for them? Who writes pieces that speak for the existence of African Americans in the United States?" he asks. "I’ll take on that job.'"

Hailstork’s work blends African, American, and European traditions. In recent years, his pieces like “A Knee on the Neck” — an oratorio in tribute to George Floyd — have made political statements.

He’ll be in Rochester this weekend for a choral concert in his honor, but first, he joins us on “Connections” to discuss the intersection of art and politics. This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Black History Month.

Our guests:

The selections from "A Knee on the Neck" heard in this broadcast are attributed to:

  • Adolphus Hailstork, composer
  • Stanford Symphony Orchestra and Stanford Symphonic Chorus
  • Paul Phillips, conductor
  • Stephen M. Sano, chorus director
  • Samantha Williams, mezzo-soprano
  • Alexander Tate, tenor
  • Wilford Kelly, baritone

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams