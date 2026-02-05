12:00: An inside look at the war on Ukraine

1:00: 'Sex & (love &) the CITY'

What is it like to document Russia's war on Ukraine...in Ukraine? Our WXXI colleague Mikhail Gershteyn is in his native country, covering the latest on the ground. From partial blackouts to missile and drone attacks, he joins us from Khmelnytskyi to give us a firsthand look at the war and how it's affecting Ukrainians. Our guests:



Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI

Elena Dilai, board secretary for RocMaidan

Then in our second hour, let's talk about sex. And love. And CITY (Magazine). The February issue of CITY focuses on love in different forms: self-love; friendship; and romantic love, from dating to marriage. We're joined by the CITY team to discuss our community's love for food, culture, and more. Our guests:



Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine

Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine

Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine

Abby Quatro, food and beverage photography and marketing professional, and contributor to CITY Magazine

Chris Cullen, chef/owner at Work in Progress pop-up and the forthcoming Restaurant Damas

Justin Murphy, contributor to CITY Magazine

