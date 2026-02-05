© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

An inside look at the war on Ukraine

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 5, 2026 at 8:59 AM EST
A city street in Kyiv, Ukraine
Mikhail Gershteyn
/
Provided
A city street in Kyiv, Ukraine

12:00: An inside look at the war on Ukraine

1:00: 'Sex & (love &) the CITY'

What is it like to document Russia's war on Ukraine...in Ukraine? Our WXXI colleague Mikhail Gershteyn is in his native country, covering the latest on the ground. From partial blackouts to missile and drone attacks, he joins us from Khmelnytskyi to give us a firsthand look at the war and how it's affecting Ukrainians. Our guests:

  • Mikhail Gershteyn, native of Ukraine, documentary filmmaker, and senior operations technician and external client services manager at WXXI
  • Elena Dilai, board secretary for RocMaidan

Then in our second hour, let's talk about sex. And love. And CITY (Magazine). The February issue of CITY focuses on love in different forms: self-love; friendship; and romantic love, from dating to marriage. We're joined by the CITY team to discuss our community's love for food, culture, and more. Our guests:

  • Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
  • Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine
  • Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
  • Abby Quatro, food and beverage photography and marketing professional, and contributor to CITY Magazine
  • Chris Cullen, chef/owner at Work in Progress pop-up and the forthcoming Restaurant Damas
  • Justin Murphy, contributor to CITY Magazine

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.