'Sex & (love &) the CITY'

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 5, 2026 at 4:29 PM EST
WXXI News

Let's talk about sex. And love. And CITY (Magazine).

The February issue of CITY focuses on love in different forms: self-love; friendship; and romantic love, from dating to marriage.

We're joined by the CITY team to discuss our community's love for food, culture, and more.

Our guests:

