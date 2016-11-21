© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Rachel Barnhart's Book: Broad, Casted

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published November 21, 2016 at 6:01 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Former journalist Rachel Barnhart has released a book about her experience in politics. The title is a nod to the book's exploration of the role of gender in politics. It's called Broad, Casted. Barnhart has said that even after years covering politics, she was not prepared for the sexism she encountered. Her critics -- particularly critics in the Democratic Party -- argue that she has misjudged some common political tactics as being sexist. We discuss that, along with her career and her future.  

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
