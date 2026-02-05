© 2026 WXXI News
Rochester's post-pandemic job recovery had its first dip since 2021

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published February 5, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
The latest unemployment data indicates a slight pause in the Rochester region's post-pandemic economic recovery for the first time since March 2021.

This past December there were 100 fewer private sector jobs in the Rochester metro area compared to a year earlier.

"It's a very small number when we're considering over 400,000 jobs in the area," said Kurt Meichtry, a senior economist for the New York state Department of Labor. "It's just that this is the first month we've been negative."

He added that a relatively low unemployment rate is masking some gaps in the local labor market.

"I think manufacturing is the big one, and more recently, leisure and hospitality is down a little bit," Meichtry said.

The health care and social assistance sector continues to drive local job growth. That is a national trend that is not unique to Rochester.

Metro Rochester's December unemployment rate was 3.7%, better than both the statewide and national rates of 4.4% and 4.1%.

The metro area, which includes Monroe, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario and Orleans counties, would need to gain another 7,600 jobs to match a pre-pandemic peak of 451,100 in July 2019.

"We're right there," Meichtry said. "We're just not over that hump yet."
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
