Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Rochester mayoral candidate James Sheppard
County legislator and former police chief James Sheppard is running for mayor of Rochester. Sheppard said this weekend that Rochester has no real leadership, and he wants to change that. We talk about his motivations for running and his plans for governing the city.