-
Malik Evans, Rochester mayoral candidate, joins us to discuss his proposals on various issues, including illegal guns in the city. We invited both…
-
Timothy Granison, the husband of Mayor Lovely Warren, was allegedly part of what prosecutors called a "mid-level" drug ring that they said peddled…
-
Malik Evans, a Rochester City Council member who is challenging Mayor Lovely Warren in the Democratic primary in a bid to unseat her, has secured the…
-
Mayor Lovely Warren on Thursday released a summary of reforms to policing she hopes to see and that she is scheduled to detail in the evening during an…
-
With the integrity of her administration under scrutiny over its handling of the death of Daniel Prude, Mayor Lovely Warren is taking her second stab in…
-
Two days before word of Daniel Prude’s death at the hands of police sent her political future into a tailspin, Mayor Lovely Warren was deflecting news…
-
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has appointed a new interim police chief. And Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan will be the first female to hold the chief’s…
-
Against the advice of counsel, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren said Thursday that she is suspending seven police officers involved in the death of…
-
Rochester City Council approved its budget in an 8 to 1 vote Tuesday night with Councilmember Mary Lupien voting no. The $530 million budget includes a…
-
Members of Rochester City Council and concerned community members are calling for a deeper look into the incident between a 10-year-old girl and city…