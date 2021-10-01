James BrownWXXI News reporter
James Brown is a reporter with WXXI News. James previously spent a decade in marketing communications, while freelance writing for CITY Newspaper. While at CITY, his reporting focused primarily on arts and entertainment.
James cut his teeth in journalism as an associate producer and weekend assignment editor at WHEC-TV.
A Rochester native and an East High School graduate, James earned a bachelor of communications degree from Niagara University, where he won awards for his poetry and resurrected the school’s radio station.
