Pediatricians respond to new guidance on vaccines
As NPR reports, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisors have recommended narrowing the hepatitis B immunization guidance for newborns.
The result would be a rollback of a practice credited with dramatically lowering disease. But some states are already stepping in to issue guidance of their own to circumvent the process.
It can be confusing for parents. We discuss it with pediatricians.
Our guests:
- Elizabeth Murray, D.O., pediatrician at Golisano Children’s Hospital Strong at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Justin Rosati, M.D., assistant professor of neurology in the child neurology division at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- David Topa, M.D., vice president of New York Chapter 1 of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and assistant medical director at RIT's Student Health Center