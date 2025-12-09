© 2025 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Pediatricians respond to new guidance on vaccines

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 9, 2025 at 5:15 PM EST
Two smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has very short blonde hair and is wearing a beige sweater; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a plaid button-down shirt.
1 of 3  — Elizabeth Murray with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Elizabeth Murray with host Evan Dawson on "Connection with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Julie Williams / WXXI News
A smiling man with dark hair and a dark beard is wearing a navy button-down shirt and a blue tie.
2 of 3  — Justin Rosati
Justin Rosati
Randall Tagg / Provided
A smiling bald man wears a pink button-down shirt.
3 of 3  — David Topa
David Topa
Provided
As NPR reports, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisors have recommended narrowing the hepatitis B immunization guidance for newborns.

The result would be a rollback of a practice credited with dramatically lowering disease. But some states are already stepping in to issue guidance of their own to circumvent the process.

It can be confusing for parents. We discuss it with pediatricians.

Our guests:

  • Elizabeth Murray, D.O., pediatrician at Golisano Children’s Hospital Strong at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Justin Rosati, M.D., assistant professor of neurology in the child neurology division at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • David Topa, M.D., vice president of New York Chapter 1 of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and assistant medical director at RIT's Student Health Center

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
