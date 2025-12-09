© 2025 WXXI News
A test to catch AI cheaters

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 9, 2025 at 4:57 PM EST
A college professor designed a way to see if his students were using ChatGPT to write their papers.

It turned out that almost 40% of his class was cheating. But perhaps just as alarming was the reason given by many students.

Professor Will Teague of Angelo State University joins us to explain how he did it and why students need to change the way they’re thinking about the value of higher education.

Our guests:

  • Will Teague, Ph.D., assistant professor of history at Angelo State University
  • Emmarae Stein, graduate writing instructor in the Writing, Speaking, and Argument Program at the University of Rochester

