Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Rochester mayoral candidate Alex White, part two
We continue or series of conversations with candidates for Rochester mayor. Green Party candidate Alex White joins us for a second time. He says his vision will help alleviate the city’s long-standing issues with poverty, public safety, vacant properties, and poor school performance.
We talk to him about his platform and ask our questions and yours.