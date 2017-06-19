Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Rochester mayoral candidate James Sheppard, part two
We continue our series of conversations with candidates for Rochester mayor. Former Rochester Police Chief James Sheppard has released his full platform since the last time he was in studio, and he lists public safety as his top priority. We discuss his vision for the city, and ask our questions and yours.