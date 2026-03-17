Neighbor group seeks to build townhouses on remaining Inner Loop lot

Eleven townhouses could be built on one of the remaining undeveloped lots created by the Inner Loop East project.

The half-acre lot at 125 Charlotte St. was one of the first shovel-ready parcels the city offered up after tearing out and filling the eastern leg of the sunken highway. That work was completed in 2017. But nothing got built on the site, and the city took it back in 2022.

Neighbors had advocated for it to be a park. But the city sought development proposals again last fall, receiving four responses.

This week, the city announced it has selected Hinge Neighbors, a grassrooots group that formed around plans to remove the remaining northern section of the Inner Loop.

Hinge Neighbors plans to work with The Housing Council at PathStone, development consultant Patrick Tobin, and CJS Architects to expand affordable and accessible homeownership downtown.

The proposed sale of the parcel is contingent upon approval by City Council.