WXXI News

Doctors across the nation are burned out, studies say. But according to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the total number of students who want to become doctors reached a new high last year.

A film featuring local medical students explores the process of becoming a doctor and that challenges that come with it. "The Healer's Journey" will be screened at Writers & Books on Saturday and on WXXI-TV next month*.

We sit down with local clinicians behind the film to discuss the state of the health care system and what it means for doctors and patients.

In studio:



Mick Krasner, M.D., professor emeritus of medicine at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, co-chief medical officer and vice president of education for EmPRO Insurance Company, and executive producer of "The Healer's Journey"

Abe Choe, M.D., psychiatry resident at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, who is featured in "The Healer's Journey"

Trisha K. Paul, M.D., MFA, assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics, Divisions of Hematology/Oncology and Palliative Care, and Department of Health Humanities and Bioethics at the University of Rochester Medical Center

*"The Healer's Journey" will be screened on WXXI-TV on:

