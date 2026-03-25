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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

'The Healer's Journey'

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 25, 2026 at 2:39 PM EDT
Four smiling people wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has shoulder-length dark hair and is wearing a white dress and black tights; a man back left is bald and is wearing a blue button-down shirt; a man back center has his black hair pulled into a ponytail and is wearing a blue button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt, jeans, and sneakers.
George Yeadon
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WXXI News
(foreground) Trisha Paula, (background) Mick Krasner, and Abe Choe with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 25, 2026
WXXI News

Doctors across the nation are burned out, studies say. But according to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the total number of students who want to become doctors reached a new high last year.

A film featuring local medical students explores the process of becoming a doctor and that challenges that come with it. "The Healer's Journey" will be screened at Writers & Books on Saturday and on WXXI-TV next month*.

We sit down with local clinicians behind the film to discuss the state of the health care system and what it means for doctors and patients.

In studio:

  • Mick Krasner, M.D., professor emeritus of medicine at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, co-chief medical officer and vice president of education for EmPRO Insurance Company, and executive producer of "The Healer's Journey"
  • Abe Choe, M.D., psychiatry resident at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, who is featured in "The Healer's Journey"
  • Trisha K. Paul, M.D., MFA, assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics, Divisions of Hematology/Oncology and Palliative Care, and Department of Health Humanities and Bioethics at the University of Rochester Medical Center

*"The Healer's Journey" will be screened on WXXI-TV on:

  • Monday, April 6 at 9 p.m.        
  • Saturday, April 11 at 4 p.m.         
  • Sunday, April 12 at 4 a.m.           
  • Monday, April 13 at 5 p.m.    

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams