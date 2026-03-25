Will women help bridge the gap in the skilled trades workforce?
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(foreground) Jim Putnam, Honesty Harmon, (background) Stacey Mrva, and Lilly Hugi with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 25, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
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Mary Guldenschuh
Provided
Industry experts say the demand for workers in the skilled trades is at an all-time high. And there's an increasing push for women to fill those gaps.
As part of our celebration of Women's History Month, we talk with local women welders and welding students about how they view careers in the trades.
Our guests:
- Stacey Mrva, artist/instructor at Ironwood Studios
- Lilly Hugi, student in the Metal Trades Program at Genesee Valley BOCES in Mt. Morris
- Honesty Harmon, student at Edison Career and Technology High School
- James Putnam, welding teacher at Edison Career and Technology High School
- Mary Guldenschuh, deputy director of the Livingston County Workforce Development and Youth Bureau