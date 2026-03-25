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Connections
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Connections

Will women help bridge the gap in the skilled trades workforce?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 25, 2026 at 2:49 PM EDT
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(foreground) Jim Putnam, Honesty Harmon, (background) Stacey Mrva, and Lilly Hugi with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 25, 2026
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Industry experts say the demand for workers in the skilled trades is at an all-time high. And there's an increasing push for women to fill those gaps.

As part of our celebration of Women's History Month, we talk with local women welders and welding students about how they view careers in the trades.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams