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Connections

'The Healer's Journey'

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 25, 2026 at 9:01 AM EDT
An image of doctors in an operating room with the text, "The Healer's Journey" over it
Provided

12:00: 'The Healer's Journey'

1:00: Will women help bridge the gap in the skilled trades workforce?

Doctors across the nation are burned out, studies say. But according to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the total number of students who want to become doctors reached a new high last year. A film featuring local medical students explores the process of becoming a doctor and that challenges that come with it. "The Healer's Journey" will be screened at Writers & Books next week and on WXXI-TV next month. We sit down with local clinicians behind the film to discuss the state of the health care system and what it means for doctors and patients. In studio:

  • Mick Krasner, M.D., professor emeritus of medicine at University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, co-chief medical officer and vice president of education for EmPRO Insurance Company, and executive producer of "The Healer's Journey"
  • Abe Choe, M.D., psychiatry resident at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, who is featured in "The Healer's Journey"
  • Trisha K. Paul, M.D., MFA, assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics, Divisions of Hematology/Oncology and Palliative Care, and Department of Health Humanities and Bioethics at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Then in our second hour, industry experts say the demand for workers in the skilled trades is at an all-time high. And there's an increasing push for women to fill those gaps. As part of our celebration of Women's History Month, we talk with local women welders and welding students about how they view careers in the trades. Our guests:

  • Stacey Mrva, artist/instructor at Ironwood Studios
  • Lilly Hugi, student in the Metal Trades Program at Genesee Valley BOCES in Mt. Morris
  • Honesty Harmon, student at Edison Career and Technology High School
  • James Putnam, welding teacher at Edison Career and Technology High School
  • Mary Guldenschuh, deputy director of the Livingston County Workforce Development and Youth Bureau

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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