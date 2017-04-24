Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Rochester mayoral candidate Lori Thomas
Lori Thomas is a retired teacher who is running for mayor of Rochester. She joins us to explain why she felt the urgency to enter the race as a "no party" candidate. Thomas discusses the issues that she feels must be addressed by Rochester's next mayor.