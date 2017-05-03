© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Rochester mayoral candidate Tony Micciche

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 3, 2017 at 5:55 PM EDT
There's a Republican in the race for mayor of Rochester. It's county legislator Tony Micciche. We talk about his goals for the city: why he's running, what his vision is, and what he would change compared to the current administration.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
