Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Rochester mayoral candidate Tony Micciche
There's a Republican in the race for mayor of Rochester. It's county legislator Tony Micciche. We talk about his goals for the city: why he's running, what his vision is, and what he would change compared to the current administration.