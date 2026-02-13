© 2026 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Controversy over city homeless encampment; NYS governor's race; why we love rom-coms

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 13, 2026 at 4:20 PM EST
Gino Fanelli with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 13, 2026
Johanna Lester with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 13, 2026
A weekly news roundup with our reporter colleagues throughout the state.

First, in early 2023, Rochester City Council purchased 15 self-contained heated and cooled units to be placed in the city's only sanctioned homeless encampment, Peace Village. But three years on, Peace Village is still vacant, and those shelters now sit in snow-covered storage at a city lot on Dewey Avenue. WXXI News' investigations and City Hall reporter Gino Fanelli explains why.

Then, Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado ended his primary bid against Governor Kathy Hochul this week. WNYC's Jimmy Vielkind has the latest in the race for New York State's highest position.

We end the week with a nod to Valentine's Day. CITY Magazine pop culture critic Johanna Lester joins us for a look at the staying power of romantic comedies, and we take a rom-com quiz!

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams