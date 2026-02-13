© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

The effects of critical issues in the nursing workforce

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 13, 2026 at 4:05 PM EST
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long blonde hair and is wearing an open denim button-down shirt, black v-neck t-shirt, denim pants and black shoes; a woman front right has a long blonde ponytail and is wearing hot pink scrub pants and shirt, a black fleece and sneakers; a woman back left has long blonde hair and is wearing a black blazer over a black shirt; a woman back right has long grey hair and is wearing sneakers and a hot pink shirt; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing a navy hooded sweatshirt with white lettering and jeans.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Stephanie Bakker and Sarah Corsette, (background) Lisa Kitko and E. Kate Valcin with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, February 13, 2025
WXXI News

How do issues in the nursing workforce affect patients in our local hospital systems?

A nursing shortage, higher visa fees for international nurses, and questions about recognizing nursing as a professional degree have been top of mind for industry professionals in the region.

We sit down with the experts to discuss what they are seeing and efforts to expand the workforce and access to care.

In studio:

  • Stephanie Bakker, MS, RN, FNP-BC, family nurse practitioner at Highland Hospital and student in the psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner program at URMC
  • Sarah Corsette, MS, RN, MEDSURG-BC, senior RN 3, leader on the Unit Professional Governance Council, and officer for the Professional Nursing Council at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Lisa Kitko, PhD, RN, FAHA, FAAN, dean and professor of nursing and geriatric medicine at the University of Rochester School of Nursing, chair in nursing education for the Independence Foundation, and vice president of the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • E. Kate Valcin, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, CCRN, CNL, FCCM, chief nursing executive at URMC, assistant dean of clinical practice and assistant professor of clinical nursing at the University of Rochester School of Nursing

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams