The effects of critical issues in the nursing workforce
How do issues in the nursing workforce affect patients in our local hospital systems?
A nursing shortage, higher visa fees for international nurses, and questions about recognizing nursing as a professional degree have been top of mind for industry professionals in the region.
We sit down with the experts to discuss what they are seeing and efforts to expand the workforce and access to care.
In studio:
- Stephanie Bakker, MS, RN, FNP-BC, family nurse practitioner at Highland Hospital and student in the psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner program at URMC
- Sarah Corsette, MS, RN, MEDSURG-BC, senior RN 3, leader on the Unit Professional Governance Council, and officer for the Professional Nursing Council at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Lisa Kitko, PhD, RN, FAHA, FAAN, dean and professor of nursing and geriatric medicine at the University of Rochester School of Nursing, chair in nursing education for the Independence Foundation, and vice president of the University of Rochester Medical Center
- E. Kate Valcin, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, CCRN, CNL, FCCM, chief nursing executive at URMC, assistant dean of clinical practice and assistant professor of clinical nursing at the University of Rochester School of Nursing