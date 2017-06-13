Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Rochester mayoral candidate Rachel Barnhart, part two
We continue our series of conversations with candidates for Rochester mayor. Former journalist Rachel Barnhart is in studio to kick off round two of these discussions.
Barnhart recently filed an ethics complaint against Mayor Lovely Warren and her former chief of staff for an Uber job fair held at City Hall. We discuss her position, along with several of her priority issues: property taxes, a citywide fiber internet network, and more.