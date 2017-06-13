© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Rochester mayoral candidate Rachel Barnhart, part two

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 13, 2017 at 2:47 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We continue our series of conversations with candidates for Rochester mayor. Former journalist Rachel Barnhart is in studio to kick off round two of these discussions.

Barnhart recently filed an ethics complaint against Mayor Lovely Warren and her former chief of staff for an Uber job fair held at City Hall. We discuss her position, along with several of her priority issues: property taxes, a citywide fiber internet network, and more.

Tags

Arts & Liferachel barnhart1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More