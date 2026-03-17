A new vision of aging
12:00: A new vision of aging
1:00: Lessons from life on the road
"They all have an inner voice, and they listen to it." That's what a local woman said she learned from people in their 90s who are still professionally active. Pat Ward-Baker earned her Ph.D. when she was 75. Her dissertation, "The Remarkable Oldest Old: A New Vision of Aging," still informs her work and her life today. Ward-Baker is now in her 90s and continues to combat ageism. We sit down with her and her colleagues to talk about their vision of aging. In studio:
- Pat Ward Baker, Ph.D., former financial advisor
- Margaret M. Joynt, former attorney
- Kitty Wise, former program coordinator for Friends of the Rochester Public Library and long-time community volunteer for supporting the arts in Rochester
- Mary Rose McBride, vice president of marketing and communications for Lifespan
Then in our second hour, what can national and international travel teach us — and how can it change us? We talk to two women with Rochester roots about what they've learned from their lives on the road. Our guests:
- Alison Konecki, traveler and arts administrator
- Christina Le Beau, writer and traveler
"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.