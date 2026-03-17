12:00: A new vision of aging

1:00: Lessons from life on the road

"They all have an inner voice, and they listen to it." That's what a local woman said she learned from people in their 90s who are still professionally active. Pat Ward-Baker earned her Ph.D. when she was 75. Her dissertation, "The Remarkable Oldest Old: A New Vision of Aging," still informs her work and her life today. Ward-Baker is now in her 90s and continues to combat ageism. We sit down with her and her colleagues to talk about their vision of aging. In studio:



Pat Ward Baker, Ph.D., former financial advisor

Margaret M. Joynt, former attorney

Kitty Wise, former program coordinator for Friends of the Rochester Public Library and long-time community volunteer for supporting the arts in Rochester

Mary Rose McBride, vice president of marketing and communications for Lifespan

Then in our second hour, what can national and international travel teach us — and how can it change us? We talk to two women with Rochester roots about what they've learned from their lives on the road. Our guests:



Alison Konecki, traveler and arts administrator

Christina Le Beau, writer and traveler

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.