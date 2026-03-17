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Connections

A new vision of aging

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 17, 2026 at 8:43 AM EDT
This stock image shows a female senior citizen using a laptop computer.
eakgrungenerd
/
Adobe Stock
This stock image shows a female senior citizen using a laptop computer.

12:00: A new vision of aging

1:00: Lessons from life on the road

"They all have an inner voice, and they listen to it." That's what a local woman said she learned from people in their 90s who are still professionally active. Pat Ward-Baker earned her Ph.D. when she was 75. Her dissertation, "The Remarkable Oldest Old: A New Vision of Aging," still informs her work and her life today. Ward-Baker is now in her 90s and continues to combat ageism. We sit down with her and her colleagues to talk about their vision of aging. In studio:

  • Pat Ward Baker, Ph.D., former financial advisor
  • Margaret M. Joynt, former attorney 
  • Kitty Wise, former program coordinator for Friends of the Rochester Public Library and long-time community volunteer for supporting the arts in Rochester
  • Mary Rose McBride, vice president of marketing and communications for Lifespan

Then in our second hour, what can national and international travel teach us — and how can it change us? We talk to two women with Rochester roots about what they've learned from their lives on the road. Our guests:

  • Alison Konecki, traveler and arts administrator
  • Christina Le Beau, writer and traveler

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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