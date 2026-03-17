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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Lessons from life on the road

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 17, 2026 at 4:47 PM EDT
Two people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has a blue headscarf and is wearing a green jacket, green shirt, blue jeans and grey boots; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a light blue quilted sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown boots.
1 of 12  — Christina Le Beau with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Christina Le Beau with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 17, 2026
David Griffin / WXXI News
A smiling woman with long brown hair stands outside among trees and flowers with mountains in the background.
2 of 12  — Alison Konecki
Alison Konecki
Provided
A car towing an Airstream trailer sits on snow.
3 of 12  — White Sands National Park.jpg
White Sands National Park
Christina Le Beau / Provided
Three people sit on the top of a mountain. There is a wide expanse of snowy mountains behind them.
4 of 12  — Harding Icefield Trail.jpg
Christina Le Beau and family at the Harding Icefield Trail in Alaska
Provided
A man is making lace using many bobbins.
5 of 12  — Belgium-Bruges.jpg
Traditional bobbin lace making at Belgium's Kantcentrum (Lace Center)
Alison Konecki / Provided
The sun sets in a sky full of clouds near a French castle.
6 of 12  — France-Sarlat-la-Canéda.jpg
Sunset at France's Château de Beynac
Alison Konecki / Provided
Four sheep graze on grass.
7 of 12  — England-Cotswolds.jpg
Grazing sheep along England's Cotswold Way walking path
Alison Konecki / Provided
A massive stone building with many columns and a scaffolding on the front.
8 of 12  — Greece-Athens.jpg
The Parthenon in Athens
Alison Konecki / Provided
A person wearing goggles and a wetsuit floats in clear water.
9 of 12  — Iceland.jpg
Snorkeling the Silfra fissure in Iceland
Arctic Adventures / Provided
A man wearing a green apron stands in the middle of a workshop filled with masks.
10 of 12  — Italy-Venice.jpg
Casanova Mask Artisan Workshop in Venice
Alison Konecki / Provided
A line of people hike along the top of a mountain.
11 of 12  — Sicily 2.jpg
Hiking the summit of Mt. Etna in Sicily
Alison Konecki / Provided
A large face is built into the wall at the top of a set of stairs.
12 of 12  — Spain-Figueres.jpg
Exploring the Dalí Theatre-Museum in Figueres, Spain
Alison Konecki / Provided
WXXI News

What can national and international travel teach us — and how can it change us?

We talk to two women with Rochester roots about what they've learned from their lives on the road.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams