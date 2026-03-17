Lessons from life on the road
1 of 12 — Christina Le Beau with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Christina Le Beau with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 17, 2026
David Griffin / WXXI News
2 of 12 — Alison Konecki
Alison Konecki
Provided
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White Sands National Park
Christina Le Beau / Provided
4 of 12 — Harding Icefield Trail.jpg
Christina Le Beau and family at the Harding Icefield Trail in Alaska
Provided
5 of 12 — Belgium-Bruges.jpg
Traditional bobbin lace making at Belgium's Kantcentrum (Lace Center)
Alison Konecki / Provided
6 of 12 — France-Sarlat-la-Canéda.jpg
Sunset at France's Château de Beynac
Alison Konecki / Provided
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Grazing sheep along England's Cotswold Way walking path
Alison Konecki / Provided
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The Parthenon in Athens
Alison Konecki / Provided
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Snorkeling the Silfra fissure in Iceland
Arctic Adventures / Provided
10 of 12 — Italy-Venice.jpg
Casanova Mask Artisan Workshop in Venice
Alison Konecki / Provided
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Hiking the summit of Mt. Etna in Sicily
Alison Konecki / Provided
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Exploring the Dalí Theatre-Museum in Figueres, Spain
Alison Konecki / Provided
What can national and international travel teach us — and how can it change us?
We talk to two women with Rochester roots about what they've learned from their lives on the road.
Our guests:
- Alison Konecki, traveler and arts administrator
- Christina Le Beau, writer and traveler