WXXI News

"They all have an inner voice, and they listen to it." That's what a local woman said she learned from people in their 90s who are still professionally active.

Pat Ward-Baker earned her Ph.D. when she was 75. Her dissertation, "The Remarkable Oldest Old: A New Vision of Aging," still informs her work and her life today.

Ward-Baker is now in her 90s and continues to combat ageism.

We sit down with her and her colleagues to talk about their vision of aging. This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Women's History Month.

In studio:



Pat Ward-Baker, Ph.D., former financial advisor

Margaret M. Joynt, former attorney

Kitty Wise, former program coordinator for Friends of the Rochester Public Library and long-time community volunteer for supporting the arts in Rochester

Mary Rose McBride, vice president of marketing and communications for Lifespan

For information on Lifespan's "Celebration of Aging" event, click here.