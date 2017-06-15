Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Rochester mayoral candidate Lori Thomas, part two
We continue our interview series with the candidates for Rochester mayor. Our guest is retired city school teacher Lori Thomas, who believes her experience and ideas will shake up the race.