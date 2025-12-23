Special programming: "Tinsel Tales"; 1A holiday special - "Food, Recipes and Hosting"

12:00: Special programming — "Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites"

1:00: Special programming — 1A holiday special 2025: "Food, Recipes and Hosting"

We bring you special programming on Christmas Eve.

In the first hour, it's "Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites." This program features stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk — these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. This program is hosted by Lynn Neary. Featured stories:



"Dad 'n' Sam" (Jay Allison)

"Homeless Christmas" (Lee Stringer)

"Christmas Morning, 1949" (Sylvia Seymour/Paul Auster)

"Low-Glamour Christmas Party" (Bailey White)

"Doing it in the Closet" (John McIlwraith)

"Christopher" (Jay O'Callahan)

"Ode to Christmas" (Chuck Kramer)

"Santaland Diaries" (David Sedaris)

"Modern Day Joseph and Mary" (Scott Simon)

"John Henry Faulk's Christmas Story" (John Henry Faulk)

Then in the second hour, host Jenn White sits down at the proverbial 1A dinner table with authors and TV hosts Samin Nosrat, Jake Cohen, and Casey Elsass to talk about how to bring more ease and joy into hosting during the holidays.