Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2025, part 2

WXXI News

What was at the top of your reading list this year? As 2025 draws to a close, we bring back an annual tradition: conversations about favorite books!

During part two of this two-part episode, our guests share their favorite books that they read in 2025. Fiction, nonfiction, adult, YA, or kids' books — we discuss it all.

Our guests:



*To read Emily Hessney Lynch's "25 Books I Loved in 2025" blog post, click here.

To listen to part one of this conversation, click here.