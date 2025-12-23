© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2025, part 1

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 23, 2025 at 3:59 PM EST
Four smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long dark hair and is wearing glasses, a black blazer, a blue velvet skirt and black boots, a man front right has very short dark hair and is wearing a light-blue quilted pullover, jeans and sneakers; a woman back left has shoulder-length red hair and is wearing a short-sleeved green blouse; a man back right has short dark hair and is wearing a dark green button-down shirt.
1 of 3  — (foreground) Mona Seghatoleslami, (background) Emily Clasper and Michael Solis with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Mona Seghatoleslami, (background) Emily Clasper and Michael Solis with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, December 23, 2025
David Griffin / WXXI News
A smiling woman with very short dark hair wears white glasses and a cream colored sweater.
2 of 3  — Laquanda M. Fields
Laquanda M. Fields
Provided
A smiling man with slicked back brown hair wears glasses, a light-blue button-down shirt and a blue plaid blazer
3 of 3  — Justin Murphy 1.png
Justin Murphy
Provided
WXXI News

What was at the top of your reading list this year? As 2025 draws to a close, we bring back an annual tradition: conversations about favorite books!

During part one of this two-part episode, our guests share their favorite books that they read in 2025. Fiction, nonfiction, adult, YA, or kids' books — we discuss it all.

Our guests:

To listen to part two of this conversation, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams