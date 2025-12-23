Harvard reportedly investigating student from Rochester over Summers video

A Harvard student from Rochester is under investigation by the university for posting videos of the school's former president talking to students in a lecture hall about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a New York Times report.

The Times reported that Lola DeAscentiis is one of at least two students subject to "a secret disciplinary investigation" related to the videos, citing three people who had been briefed on the probe. The article noted that she is supposed to graduate this spring.

The inquiry was spawned by faculty complaints and centers on whether the students broke policies that prohibit making video recordings of classes without permission or publicizing such recordings and attending classes in which they are not enrolled, according to the Times.

The students also took credit for pressuring the former president, Larry Summers, to step away from teaching after the videos were released, the Times reported.

The students could face disciplinary measures that range from a reprimand to being forced to withdraw from Harvard.