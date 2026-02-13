Some city offices are closed Monday, but libraries aren't

Many, but not all, city offices and facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

City Hall, Neighborhood Service Centers, recreation centers, Rochester Animal Services, the Traffic Violations Agency, and the human services building on St. Paul Street will not be open.

The 311 call center will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. City library branches also will be open for their normal hours, and refuse and recycling will remain on schedule.

Starting Tuesday, participating recreation centers will be open for special hours due to February recess. A list of the locations and their hours is available at cityofrochester.gov/febrecess.