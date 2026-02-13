12:00: The effects of critical issues in the nursing workforce

How do issues in the nursing workforce affect patients in our local hospital systems? A nursing shortage, higher visa fees for international nurses, and questions about recognizing nursing as a professional degree have been top of mind for industry professionals in the region. We sit down with the experts to discuss what they are seeing and efforts to expand the workforce and access to care. In studio:



Stephanie Bakker, MS, RN, FNP-BC, family nurse practitioner at Highland Hospital and student in the psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner program at URMC

Sarah Corsette, MS, RN, MEDSURG-BC, senior RN 3, leader on the Unit Professional Governance Council, and officer for the Professional Nursing Council at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Lisa Kitko, PhD, RN, FAHA, FAAN, dean and professor of nursing and geriatric medicine at the University of Rochester School of Nursing, chair in nursing education for the Independence Foundation, and vice president of the University of Rochester Medical Center

E. Kate Valcin, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, CCRN, CNL, FCCM, chief nursing executive at URMC, assistant dean of clinical practice and assistant professor of clinical nursing at the University of Rochester School of Nursing

Then in our second hour, a weekly news roundup with our reporter colleagues throughout the state. First, in early 2023, Rochester City Council purchased 15 self-contained heated and cooled units to be placed in the city's only sanctioned homeless encampment, Peace Village. But three years on, Peace Village is still vacant, and those shelters now sit in snow-covered storage at a city lot on Dewey Avenue. WXXI News' investigations and City Hall reporter Gino Fanelli explains why. Then, Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado ended his primary bid against Governor Kathy Hochul this week. WNYC's Jimmy Vielkind has the latest in the race for New York State's highest position. We end the week with a nod to Valentine's Day. CITY Magazine pop culture critic Johanna Lester joins us for a look at the staying power of romantic comedies, and we take a rom-com quiz! Our guests:



Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News

Jimmy Vielkind, public media reporter at WNYC

Johanna Lester, pop culture critic for CITY Magazine

